JEE main online 2018 paper analysis: Students reaction after exam on Day 2

Most students, who appeared in the JEE main online exam 2018 on Monday, said the difficulty level of the paper was average and some said they struggled to complete their paper.

Siddharth Srivastava, a Class 12 student of GD Goenka Public School in Lucknow, said the mathematics portion was lengthy with a few tricky questions.

“Other than that it was an average paper,” Srivastava added.

“Chemistry part was difficult especially the questions from organic chemistry. Single question was assembled by different chapters and more number of questions from D and F orbitals,” Animesh Bisen another student from the same school said.

Ishita Verma found the physics portion to be average and remaining portions lengthy.

Students in Bihar’s capital Patna also found the difficulty level of the paper as average.

“I found the question paper was moderate. The mathematics section had too many descriptive questions that made the paper lengthy,” Shweta Sharma, a JEE aspirant from Patna, said.

“The paper was good. I found it tougher than expected. I could not attempt two questions from mathematics section due to a shortage of time,” another aspirant Amit Sinha said.

“The chemistry part of the online JEE Main paper was scoring with 7 to 8 questions on reactions leading to product formation were easy. In mathematics portion, around nine questions were of lengthy calculations but in coordinate geometry questions, around 10 in number, were simple formula based scoring ones,” Palash Srivastava, who appeared in the exam at Allahabad’s United College of Engineering and Research, said.

“Around 15 questions in physics were of Class 11 and 12 level and anyone having studied well in both classes would have answered the questions well,” he added.

“Physical chemistry questions had easy calculations besides questions from inorganic chemistry on properties and reactions of compounds were based on NCERT syllabus of Class 12. In mathematics, questions from geometry portion were easy but around 5 to 6 questions of algebra and calculus were time-consuming which I avoided. In physics, around 12 questions were based on pure concepts of the subject and needed in-depth study as some were tricky in nature,” Priyanshu Das, also from Allahabad, said.

“The online mode of the exam was comparatively easier to the offline mode in chemistry and mathematics. But in physics questions from modern physics’ atomic structure part besides those from optics and mechanics portion including Newton’s Law of Motion were time-consuming. But I attempted all and hope to have done well,” Alok Singh said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the first phase of the sixth edition of JEE (Main) 2018 on April 8 in pen and paper mode for nearly 10,43,739 candidates. The JEE Main Paper 1 was held in 258 cities throughout India and abroad on Sunday.

JEE (Main) is the eligibility test for JEE (Advanced) for admission to the undergraduate programmes in the IITs. JEE (Advanced), a fully computer-based test, will be held on May 20.

(With inputs from Rajiv Mullick in Lucknow, Nandini in Patna and Kenneth John in Allahabad)