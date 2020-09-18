JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020: NTA declares B.Arch/ B.Planning result, direct link here

education

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 19:39 IST

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 declared: The National Testing Agency on Friday declared the results for JEE Main Paper 2 exam on its official website. Candidates who had taken the Joint Entrance Examination for Bachelor’s of Architecture (B.Arch) and Bachelor’s of Planning (B.Plan) papers can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.NTA had conducted the exam for JEE Main Paper 2 on September 1.

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 declared| Direct Link

Earlier in the evening, NTA released the final answer key for JEE Main Paper 2. The provisional answer key was uploaded on September 8 after which candidates had raised objections against the wrong keys. Considering the authentic objections, NTA released the modified and final answer key for paper 2 on its official website.

NTA had announced the result of JEE Main paper 1 exams for B.Tech and B.E papers on September 10, along with their final answer keys. The examination was conducted from September 2 to 6 for which 6.3 lakh candidates had appeared.

How to check JEE Main Paper 2 Results 2020

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘JEE Main 2020 NTA score Paper 2’

Key in your application ID and password

Your JEE Main Paper 2 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.