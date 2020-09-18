e-paper
Home / Education / JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020: NTA declares B.Arch/ B.Planning result, direct link here

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020: NTA declares B.Arch/ B.Planning result, direct link here

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020: The National Testing Agency has declared the results for JEE Main Paper 2 exam. Candidates can check their results for B.Arch and B. Planning papers online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

education Updated: Sep 18, 2020 19:39 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 declared
JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 declared
         

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 declared: The National Testing Agency on Friday declared the results for JEE Main Paper 2 exam on its official website. Candidates who had taken the Joint Entrance Examination for Bachelor’s of Architecture (B.Arch) and Bachelor’s of Planning (B.Plan) papers can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.NTA had conducted the exam for JEE Main Paper 2 on September 1.

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 declared| Direct Link

Earlier in the evening, NTA released the final answer key for JEE Main Paper 2. The provisional answer key was uploaded on September 8 after which candidates had raised objections against the wrong keys. Considering the authentic objections, NTA released the modified and final answer key for paper 2 on its official website.

NTA had announced the result of JEE Main paper 1 exams for B.Tech and B.E papers on September 10, along with their final answer keys. The examination was conducted from September 2 to 6 for which 6.3 lakh candidates had appeared.

How to check JEE Main Paper 2 Results 2020

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘JEE Main 2020 NTA score Paper 2’

Key in your application ID and password

Your JEE Main Paper 2 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

