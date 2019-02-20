JEE Main registration 2019 latest update on multiple application, read this before you apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for JEE April 2019 examination from February 8, 2019. From this year , NTA has been conducting the JEE examination twice a year. Candidates can apply before March 7 and pay the fees by March 8, 2019.

While the registration process is going on, there are several candidates who have applied multiple times. Considering this NTA has advised the candidates to apply for the April Exam only once. Applying for multiple times can result in cancellation of the candidature.

The advisory issued by NTA reads, “As mentioned in the Information Bulletin for the said Examination under the Heading: ‘Instructions for Filling Online Application Form’, “only one Application is to be submitted by a Candidate. More than one application i.e. multiple application forms submitted by a Candidate will be rejected.”

JEE Main I was held from January 8 to 12, 2019 and the results were declared on January 19.

Candidates who could not qualify the JEE Main I exam that was conducted in January can re- attempt in JEE Main II exam that will be held between April 6 to 20, 2019. However, those candidates who have cleared the JEE Main I (January) exam can also register for the second exam (April) if they wish to improve their score. It is, however, not compulsory for the students to take the exam twice. Students appearing for the exam twice (in January and April), their best of two scores will be considered.

The JEE April Exam result will be declared by April 30.

The candidates who clear the JEE Main exam will be appearing in the JEE Advance examination for which the schedule will be released later. The tentative date for JEE Advance exam is May 15, 2019. The entire JEE advance exam will be conducted on computer based test mode. Detailed information will be updated later at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Main April 2019: How to register

Visit NTA’s JEE Main 2019’s official website.

Click on ‘Apply for JEE Main April 2019’ button

If you are a registered user click on ‘login to apply’

If you are a new user, you need register yourself.

Click on ‘proceed to apply’ link under the ‘Fresh user’ tab on the left side.

Fill in the required details asked in the form

Scan and upload images

Pay the application fee and submit

Keep the application number or registration number safe with you for future reference.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 14:14 IST