JEE MAIN Results 2020: Here’s expert advice for you depending on your score

education

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 14:16 IST

Students who have scored less than 98 percentile need to focus on preparing for JEE Main April attempt as with this score, they will find it difficult to secure admission in a NIT of their choice.

Students who have scored more than 98 percentile, are eligible for admission in NIT of their choice. They now need to focus on JEE Advance.

For the JEE Main April attempt, students should analyse their mistakes from the previous attempt. If you made calculation errors in the January attempt, then to rectify that you should take quality mock tests and previous year question papers for practice. If you lacked conceptual clarity in some of the topics, then you should target those particular topics. Students who weren’t able to go through the entire syllabus for the January attempt, now have the time and opportunity to cover the remaining syllabus.

As for the students who will be preparing for the JEE Advanced, you should know that the pattern of the paper is different from JEE Main; questions are multi-conceptual in nature. Hence, students need to focus on conceptual clarity. Avoid starting any new topic. Revise what you already know. Prioritise on strengthening your analytical skills. Solve at least one mock test/ previous year paper a day.

(The author is Academic Head and VP (JEE & NEET) at Gradeup)