JEE Main to be conducted in more regional languages from next year: Education Minister

The Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced that Joint Admission Board (JAB) will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) exams in more regional languages of India from next year.

education Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 16:27 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
EE Main to be conducted in more regional languages from next year
EE Main to be conducted in more regional languages from next year(ANI)
         

The Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced that Joint Admission Board (JAB) will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) exams in more regional Indian languages from next year. This has been done in line with the vision of the new education policy 2020, that promotes the use of mother tongue/ regional languages in school education.

The minister informed about the decision via a series of tweets.

“In line with the vision of #NEP2020, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) of #JEE (Main) has decided to conduct the JEE (Main) examination in more regional languages of India. The examination will also be conducted in regional languages where entry to State Engineering Colleges is decided based on an examination (conducted in regional language). State language of States who admit students based on the #JEE(Main) will also be included under this,” he said in the tweet.

 

“This decision has far-reaching implications as Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji has pointed out that top-scoring countries in PISA examination use mother tongue as a medium of instruction. The decision of JAB will help students comprehend questions better & score higher,” he added.

