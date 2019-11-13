JEE Mains 2020: Preparation strategy for last two months

education

Updated: Nov 13, 2019

The JEE (joint entrance examination) is conducted for the purpose of providing admissions to students in undergraduate engineering programs such as B.E/B. Tech and B.Arch/B.Plan courses at NITs, IIITs and other engineering colleges across India. This national level competitive exam, which is now conducted by the National Test Agency (NTA) is held twice a year in January and April; the upcoming dates for the exam are 6th-11th January 2020 and 3rd-9th April 2020.

The admit card will be released by NTA on its official site. The candidates who have applied for the JEE Main 2020 can download their JEE Main 2020 admit card for the January session from 6th December 2019 onwards. The exam is conducted in Online mode (Computer Based Test) and its duration is 3 hours. The JEE Main January result will be declared by NTA on 31st January 2020. Since, JEE is only two months away, now is the time for students to start planning their revision strategy. A good revision strategy helps you identify your strengths and weaknesses, improves speed and accuracy; and also helps in time management. Here are a few pointers to help you come up with an ideal strategy for JEE.

1)Focus on Regular Practice:

For conceptual clarity of any topic, it’s important that you spend time practicing questions rather than building concepts. Solve at least 20 relevant questions a day (previous year questions and advanced questions discussed on our platform). Since, the NTA has introduced numerical type questions, so make sure you practice according to the new exam pattern.

2)Prioritise and Plan:

Set yourself small targets such as revising a certain number of topics in a day and number of relevant questions to be solved on a daily basis. For Physics, chapters such as Mechanics, Electrostatics, Wave Optics and Magnetism are the most important chapters to focus on. For Chemistry, relevant chapters are Atomic Structure, Electro-Chemistry, Kinetics and Chemical Equilibrium, General Organic Chemistry and Coordination Compound along with Chemical Bonding. For Maths, students should focus on Trigonometry, Calculus, Vectors and 3D.

3)Follow a Study Schedule:

By following a time table, you’ll utilise your time efficiently. Your schedule should help you decide how much time to devote to each chapter. Prepare short notes or make use of flash cards while revising for the first time. This will help in knowledge retention and reduce time during second revision.

4)Importance of Mock Tests:

For real time exam preparation, you should attempt 2 mock tests in a week. This will help you develop the skill of remaining calm under pressure. Just like cricketers practice in the nets before the match to get familiar with the pitch, you also need to experience real-time exam environment to prepare yourself for the actual exam. Mock tests help you, identify your weak areas. You should make note of these topics and specially focus on them.

5) Exam-day Strategy:

Scoring good marks is all about identifying which questions to attempt first and which questions to attempt later. In first round, attempt questions you are certain that you will get right. Round one should take around 1 hour. In the second round, attempt questions that you are 70% sure of, you can do this by eliminating the wrong options. Round two should take around 60-90 minutes. In the third round, it’s all about taking a risk, identify questions that you think are worth taking a risk and then attempt them carefully so that you avoid negative marking. Such questions are a multi-conceptual problems. Then, if you have time left, make sure to revise al round one questions again.

Remember, that the cornerstone to score better is smart preparation and a calm temperament. Consistency and motivation only comes if you have a positive mindset. Try to limit your use of social media. Avoid meeting friends who make you doubt yourself. In this stage of preparation, your focus should only be on clearing JEE exam. If at any point you feel stressed, then don’t hesitate in getting in touch with counsellors or take support from your family members. So, incorporate these points while devising your two-month exam strategy, and give your best.

(Navin C Joshi, Academic head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup)