JEE Mains 2020: What engineering aspirants across India said after exams today

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 13:44 IST

JEE Mains 2020: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2020 for admissions to BTech/BE programmes began on Wednesday, with full precautionary measures being taken in view of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The examination today is being held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at 605 centres across India.

The first shift of the exam started at 9:30 am, while the second shift will begin at 2:30 pm. Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examinations, which will be conducted till September 6, 2020. JEE Mains examination is conducted for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).

Here is what students across the country said after appearing in the engineering entrance test on Wednesday:

Lucknow:

In Lucknow, candidates who appeared in JEE Main exam on Wednesday found the difficulty level of the paper between moderate and high. Candidates were happy with the social distancing protocol maintained inside the examination centres.

Rajan Singh, a student of Army Public School, SP Marg said JEE main exam difficulty level was between moderate and high. A couple of questions were tricky. The only inconvenience he experienced was the computer got shut down once, following which he lost about a good five minutes.

“Before the exam, I was concerned about my safety. At the centre, I found Social distancing was properly maintained. All the candidates were made to sit at a distance from each other. Students and invigilators were wearing mask and the centre was quite clean,” he said.

Another candidate, Aman Kumar said the paper was moderate. Six physics questions were tricky. He was pleased with the social distancing protocol followed at the examination centre.

Chandigarh:

Over 120 students appeared in JEE main exam for engineering at Chandigarh’s JEE center in Industrial Area phase 1. Students coming out of the center wore a relieved look, glad that the exams were over. Chirag Bhatia of Chandigarh said he was able to nail the inorganic chemistry part of the exam. “The delay in conducting the exam worked in my favour as I got extra time to revise the syllabus and was able to read more reference books. Other students also said that chemistry was easy but physics was tough as per Avneet Kaur of Mohali.

Tanish Kohli of Chandigarh discussed how the sample papers of the NTA were tougher than the exam on Wednesday, but Harsh Nagar from Chandigarh said his January attempt had gone much better as he was convinced that the JEE exams were going to get cancelled.

Most students said that the protocols to maintain social distancing and hygiene were followed meticulously. Even parents were impressed with the arrangements. SP Singh, a Chandigarh based banker whose son had come to give the exam said that the organisers had done a professional job and were not letting any one form outside in the centre.

Haryana:

Engineering aspirants appeared for the JEE Mains examination on Wednesday across 16 centres in Haryana’s nine cities. The students reached the examination centre nearly an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Jatin Suthar, a resident of Hisar’s Dobhi village, who is enrolled in the state government’s super-100 programme, told HT that the social distancing protocol was implemented exceptionally well.

“The candidates appeared in the examination room with a distance of 2 metres between each of them. The administration provided face masks to all students. I have attempted my examination without any Covid-19 fear. I want to thank my teachers and my family for supporting me in this tough time. I had cleared January’s JEE mains exam also but now I am hoping to secure better marks than that one,” he added.

Sumit Kumar, a resident of Rawalwas in Hisar said he along with his father reached the exam centre at Ladwa in Hisar, at around 7.45am on their motorcycle.

“I want to thank the school administration, the government for making good preparations for us at the exam centre. I am confident enough to crack this exam. The government has saved our one year by conducting this exam. I urge the other JEE and NEET aspirants not to panic about preparation at the examination center because the exams are conducted adhering to safety guidelines,” he added.

The number of centres for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Haryana stands at 16 this time as against 15 last time. A total of 24,763 have registered for JEE Mains in September as against 22,350 candidates who took the exam in January.

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow, Sunil Rahar in Haryana, and Rajanbir Singh in Chandigarh.)