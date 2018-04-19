Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th results 2018: Expected date and how to check

JAC 10th, 12th results 2018: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the results of matriculation or Class 10 and intermediate or Class 12 board examinations by the first week of June and the evaluation process will begin next week, officials said on Thursday.

“We have set a tentative deadline for the results. If everything goes as per the plan, we will declare the results by the first week of June,” the council’s chairperson Arvind Prasad Singh said.

“The answer sheets of the examinations are being transported to the evaluation centres,” the council’s vice-chairperson Phool Singh added.

More than 748,000 students appeared for both the examinations, which began from March 8. There were 431,734 students who appeared in the Class 10 exams conducted in 954 exam centres across the state. The exams concluded on March 21.

The intermediate exams were written by 316,369 across 436 centres in the state.

The exams, which was scheduled to conclude on March 27, ended on April 3. The mathematics and computers exams, scheduled on April 26 and April 27 respectively, were cancelled due to Ram Navami celebrations. They were held on April 2 and April 3 respectively.

The Class 10 results in 2017 were not on expected line. The overall pass percentage was at 57.91, down from 67.54 in 2016 when nearly 466,000 students appeared for the exams.

For Class 12, 52.36% students passed the science stream exam and 60.09% cleared the commerce stream in 2017. Over 326,000 students appeared for the Class 12 exams last year.

Candidates can check their results by clicking here. You can also check the results on JAC’s official website.