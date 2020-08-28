e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET, JEE mains 2020: Jharkhand CM urges Centre to postpone exams

NEET, JEE mains 2020: Jharkhand CM urges Centre to postpone exams

NEET, JEE mains 2020: Soren said that since there is no way to detect and prevent a COVID-positive candidate from appearing in the examination, it would put the rest of the people present in a venue at the risk of being infected.

education Updated: Aug 28, 2020 10:00 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Ranchi
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.(HT file)
         

NEET, JEE mains 2020: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhrial ‘Nishank’ on Thursday, urging him to postpone the JEE and NEET.

Soren said that since there is no way to detect and prevent a COVID-positive candidate from appearing in the examination, it would put the rest of the people present in a venue at the risk of being infected.

“...conduct of examinations of this scale would require public transport and hospitality units such as hotels, lodges and restaurants to function smoothly and optimally because of the movement of a large number of examinees and their guardians,” he said.

However, the state government has neither permitted public buses to resume services nor allowed the opening of hotels and restaurants in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, he added.

“Thus the examinees and their guardians are likely to face serious logistic issues,” the chief minister said.

Soren further said that there would be some examinees who live in containment zones and it will be difficult for them to move out of the area.

“In view of the above, I would earnestly request you to kindly consider postponing these two examinations in the public interest,” he said in the letter.

The letter came a day after seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states, including Soren, agreed to the need for filing a review petition, urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its recent order rejecting the postponement of the competitive exams.

The government has defended its move to go ahead with the exams despite mounting pressure to defer them, saying that over two-thirds of candidates have downloaded the admit cards which shows that students want these exams to be conducted at any cost.

Congress and various opposition parties have demanded that NEET and JEE be deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and floods in parts of the country.

While the JEE-Main is scheduled from September 1-6, NEET will be held on September 13.

tags
top news
University exams will be held by Sept 30: Supreme Court upholds UGC decision
University exams will be held by Sept 30: Supreme Court upholds UGC decision
Congress at its historic low, needs 24x7 leader, says Kapil Sibal
Congress at its historic low, needs 24x7 leader, says Kapil Sibal
JEE and NEET: 5 things you need to know today
JEE and NEET: 5 things you need to know today
India sees over 77,000 Covid-19 for the first time, 1,057 deaths
India sees over 77,000 Covid-19 for the first time, 1,057 deaths
Congress dissenters’ letter outlines 11-point agenda for internal reforms
Congress dissenters’ letter outlines 11-point agenda for internal reforms
7 dead, 2 missing due to flood triggered by persistent rainfall in Odisha
7 dead, 2 missing due to flood triggered by persistent rainfall in Odisha
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In