e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JIBS starts online initiatives on ‘Mental Wellbeing’ and ‘Learning in Isolation’

JIBS starts online initiatives on ‘Mental Wellbeing’ and ‘Learning in Isolation’

During the online sessions Dr. Sahni explained the barriers and challenges to learning in isolation and explored potential solutions to overcome the same.

education Updated: Jun 08, 2020 17:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.(Handout )
OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.(Handout )
         

In a bid to assist children in acquiring new skills and pursue their interests during the current pandemic, a webinar series on “Learning in Isolation” was initiated by Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni, Director Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS). In a press release issued on Monday, the varsity said that over a dozen sessions were conducted with teachers and parents of various schools across India which were attended by more than 3000 participants.

During the online sessions Dr. Sahni explained the barriers and challenges to learning in isolation and explored potential solutions to overcome the same.

Also, with an aim to aware teachers & school leaders about different aspects affecting mental health during the current lockdown, another webinar titled ‘Emotional Well Being & Stress Management During Times Of Covid-19’ was organized by Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) on May 25. The session facilitated by Dr. Sahni was attended by about 400 participants.

The main aim of the seminar was to identify the roadblocks to our mental wellbeing and possible ways to overcome them. As the events surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak continue to unfold, people often feel anxious and stressed as the developments rapidly change. The focus of the webinar was to learn techniques to manage this stress arising out of the pandemic.

Prof (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni explained the need for proper training and counselling that would eventually help to alleviate the stress among populace more effectively and rapidly.

Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) in collaboration with Centre for Wellness and Counselling Services (CWCS) of OP Jindal Global University also started a weekly webinar series on ‘Mental Health and Wellness’. The collaboration aims at finding practical methods to alleviate stress related issues during the pandemic and the consequent lockdown. All the webinars received enthusiastic online participation.

tags
top news
Delhi L-G overrules AAP govt’s decision to reserve beds for Delhi residents
Delhi L-G overrules AAP govt’s decision to reserve beds for Delhi residents
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
Over 50 lakh employed in MGNREGS, Rajasthan clinches top spot in country
Over 50 lakh employed in MGNREGS, Rajasthan clinches top spot in country
‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia
‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia
Black Lives Matter protests: Gandhi statue targeted in London
Black Lives Matter protests: Gandhi statue targeted in London
DU admissions 2020 delayed, students will have to wait for a few more days
DU admissions 2020 delayed, students will have to wait for a few more days
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In