JIPMER recruitment 2018: Apply online for 115 vacancies, submission deadline May 18

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has invited applications for a total of 115 vacancies for nursing officers and lower division clerks. Candidates will be shortlisted through a computer-based test to be held on June 10. There are 91 vacant posts for nursing officers and 24 vacancies for lower division clerks.

The on-line registration of application began from April 18, 2018, (11.00 am) and will close on May 18 by 5.00 pm. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.in on May 30, 2018, from 10.00 am.

The computer-based test for the nursing officer and lower division clerk (tentative) posts will be held from 02.00 pm to 03.30 pm on June 10. The results can be expected on or before June 20.

For instructions on how to apply, application fee, uploading photograph and signature, check the official notification here.

In case of any query, candidates are advised to call at the toll free helpline 18002669416 or write to jipmerrecruitment@gmail.com and admn1recttbc@gmail.com during office hours (9am to 1pm, and 2 pm to 4.30pm).