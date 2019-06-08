JIPMER Result 2019 declared, direct link to check merit list and category-wise result here

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) on Friday declared the result of MBBS entrance exam 2019. The examination was held on June 2. The first round of counselling will be held from June 26 to June 28.

The candidates will be allowed to attend the counselling only after their proper verification. The individual rank letter of the candidates can be doenloaded from the official website of JIPMER after 11am on June 12. No individual communication will be sent to candidates and they should keep checking the official website for latest updates.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 11:43 IST