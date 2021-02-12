J-K LG seeks 'qualitative improvement' in overall functioning of Kashmir varsity
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday asked the Kashmir university administration to prepare a roadmap for bringing in qualitative improvement in the overall functioning of the institution.
Chairing the 81st Kashmir university council meet at the Raj Bhavan here, Sinha called on the academia to identify the challenges in the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and prepare a plan accordingly, thus making higher education sector effective, result-oriented, and more vibrant.
The Lt Governor, who is also the chancellor of the university, also directed the administration to strengthen its research ecosystem, upgrade infrastructural facilities, and academic and research programmes with a special focus on most recent advancements.
He sought a detailed report on the activities and initiatives launched by the varsity and advised it to take comprehensive measures for strengthening academic and research environment in the varsity.
Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir apprised Sinha regarding the various administrative, academic, financial, and examination related reforms and research breakthroughs made by the varsity.
He informed the chair about the new programmes introduced, research and extension activities, collaborations and linkages with universities around the world, recent research collaborations, and memorandums of understanding signed.
The Lt Governor observed that the best methods of teaching should be adopted along with regular capacity building of teaching faculties by incorporating students' feedback.
Laying special emphasis on research work and counselling for addressing drug de-addiction and improving mental health, the Lt Governor called for dedicated academic inputs and devising programmes for the same.
