JKBOSE 10th results 2020 declared at jkbose.ac.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 13:29 IST

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of annual regular 2020 (Class 10th) ( Summer-Zone) Jammu Division on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 examination can check their results by visiting the official website at jkbose.ac.in.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check JKBOSE Class 10 exam results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link available to check the class 10 examination results

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The result will appear on the display screen.