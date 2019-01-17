JKBOSE 2019: Class 12th date sheet released for Jammu division

Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the date sheet of Class 12 examination for higher secondary exam part 2. The date sheet for annual regular exam 2019 for Jammu province summer zone will commence from February 23 and conclude on march 18, 2019.

The practical exams will begin from February 1.

Check complete schedule here:

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 13:12 IST