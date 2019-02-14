JKBOSE Class 11 Kashmir Division result 2018 announced, here’s direct link to check
JKBOSE Class 11 Kashmir Division result : Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of higher secondary part I (Class 11), annual regular 2018 of Kashmir Division.education Updated: Feb 14, 2019 12:40 IST
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of higher secondary part I (Class 11), annual regular 2018 of Kashmir Division on its official website.
Here’s the direct link to check the Class 11 annual regular Kashmir Division results
JKBOSE Class 11th Kashmir division result: Here’s how to check
Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in
Click on the result link
Search your result by your roll number
Click on view result
The result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its print out.
JKBOSE had last month declared the results of higher secondary part II, Bi-Annual 2018 of Jammu Division on its official website.
First Published: Feb 14, 2019 12:39 IST