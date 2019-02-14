 JKBOSE Class 11 Kashmir Division result 2018 announced, here’s direct link to check
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

JKBOSE Class 11 Kashmir Division result 2018 announced, here’s direct link to check

JKBOSE Class 11 Kashmir Division result : Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of higher secondary part I (Class 11), annual regular 2018 of Kashmir Division.

education Updated: Feb 14, 2019 12:40 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JKBOSE,JKBOSE Class 11 result,JKBOSe result
JKBOSE Class 11 Kashmir Division result : Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of higher secondary part I (Class 11), annual regular 2018 of Kashmir Division.(HT file)

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of higher secondary part I (Class 11), annual regular 2018 of Kashmir Division on its official website.

Here’s the direct link to check the Class 11 annual regular Kashmir Division results

JKBOSE Class 11th Kashmir division result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result link

Search your result by your roll number

Click on view result

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

JKBOSE had last month declared the results of higher secondary part II, Bi-Annual 2018 of Jammu Division on its official website.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 12:39 IST

tags

more from education