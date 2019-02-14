JKBOSE Class 11 Kashmir Division result 2018 announced, here’s direct link to check

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of higher secondary part I (Class 11), annual regular 2018 of Kashmir Division on its official website.

Here’s the direct link to check the Class 11 annual regular Kashmir Division results

JKBOSE Class 11th Kashmir division result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result link

Search your result by your roll number

Click on view result

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

JKBOSE had last month declared the results of higher secondary part II, Bi-Annual 2018 of Jammu Division on its official website.

