JKBOSE postpones board exams for classes 10, 11, and 12 due to COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 13:36 IST

In cognizance of the coronavirus pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir Board of school examination (JKBOSE) has postponed the class 10, 11 and 12 board examinations. Earlier, the examinations were postponed till March 31, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the JKBOSE official website.

As per the notification, the examinations have been postponed until further notice. The fresh dates of the examination will be communicated to students separately.

Students are advised to visit the official website of the board for the latest updates regarding the examination.