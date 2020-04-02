e-paper
JKBOSE postpones board exams for classes 10, 11, and 12 due to COVID-19 outbreak

JKBOSE postpones board exams for classes 10, 11, and 12 due to COVID-19 outbreak

As per the notification, the examinations have been postponed until further notice. The fresh dates of the examination will be communicated to students separately.

education Updated: Apr 02, 2020 13:36 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JKBOSE postpones board exams for classes 10, 11, and 12. (HT file)
JKBOSE postpones board exams for classes 10, 11, and 12. (HT file)
         

In cognizance of the coronavirus pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir Board of school examination (JKBOSE) has postponed the class 10, 11 and 12 board examinations. Earlier, the examinations were postponed till March 31, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the JKBOSE official website.

As per the notification, the examinations have been postponed until further notice. The fresh dates of the examination will be communicated to students separately.

Students are advised to visit the official website of the board for the latest updates regarding the examination.

