e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / JNTUH UG results 2020 declared at jntuhresults.in

JNTUH UG results 2020 declared at jntuhresults.in

Those who want to apply for recounting or revaluation of their JNTUH results can send in the application till February 24. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Feb 17, 2020 11:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JNTUH UG results 2020.
JNTUH UG results 2020. (HT file)
         

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad, has declared the undergraduate results 2020 for different courses.

The university has announced the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) results for both regular and supplementary. Students can check their scores on the official website of the university @jntuh.ac.in (https://jntuh.ac.in/). The results can also be checked on the official result portal of JNTUH @jntuhresults.in (http://jntuhresults.in/).

Those who want to apply for recounting or revaluation of their JNTUH results can send in the application till February 24.

JNTUH UG results 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official result website of JNTUH at jntuhresults.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the home page

Step 3: Click on the subject-wise and semester-wise result link

Step 4: Your UG result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference

One can also check the result by going to the direct link http://epayments.jntuh.ac.in/results/.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University was established on October 2, 1972. It offers various undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD and other programmes.

tags
top news
‘Garibi Chupao’: Sena attacks PM Modi for hiding poverty during Trump visit
‘Garibi Chupao’: Sena attacks PM Modi for hiding poverty during Trump visit
‘Would’ve been in power’: Milind Deora’s acerbic clapback to Ajay Maken
‘Would’ve been in power’: Milind Deora’s acerbic clapback to Ajay Maken
5 priorities of AAP government as it begins third innings in Delhi
5 priorities of AAP government as it begins third innings in Delhi
Lies discarded by court, says Meenakshi Lekhi who fought for women officers in SC
Lies discarded by court, says Meenakshi Lekhi who fought for women officers in SC
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s glass screen is not actual glass, here’s what it is
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s glass screen is not actual glass, here’s what it is
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
‘India won in 2019 but...’:Waugh on why Aussies will be favourites in 2020
‘India won in 2019 but...’:Waugh on why Aussies will be favourites in 2020
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
trending topics
GSL Recruitment 2020Love Aaj Kal Movie ReviewAsim RiazCoronavirusSharad PawarDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News