JNTUH UG results 2020 declared at jntuhresults.in

education

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 11:58 IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad, has declared the undergraduate results 2020 for different courses.

The university has announced the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) results for both regular and supplementary. Students can check their scores on the official website of the university @jntuh.ac.in (https://jntuh.ac.in/). The results can also be checked on the official result portal of JNTUH @jntuhresults.in (http://jntuhresults.in/).

Those who want to apply for recounting or revaluation of their JNTUH results can send in the application till February 24.

JNTUH UG results 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official result website of JNTUH at jntuhresults.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the home page

Step 3: Click on the subject-wise and semester-wise result link

Step 4: Your UG result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference

One can also check the result by going to the direct link http://epayments.jntuh.ac.in/results/.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University was established on October 2, 1972. It offers various undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD and other programmes.