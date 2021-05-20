JNU asks alumni to donate ‘at least 1 day’s salary’ to set up Covid care unit

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Wednesday asked its alumni to donate at least a day’s salary to the varsity to set up a Covid care centre on campus.

In a written appeal issued on Wednesday, JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said, “Like the rest of the Delhi, the JNU campus, which has more than 20,000 residents, has also been adversely affected due to the pandemic. In battling this menace, unfortunately, some of our fellow residents have succumbed to Covid-19.

“As scientists have warned that this pandemic is going to continue for some time, there is an urgent need to upgrade the health infrastructure of the campus. The JNU administration has recently constituted a Covid Response Team (CRT), which has been making all possible efforts to provide support to the affected residents and contain the spread of this pandemic on campus.”

Kumar on Wednesday held a digital interactive session with students and university officials to brief them about Covid care efforts on campus and the academic activities planned.

“JNU plans to upgrade the current infrastructure of our health centre and develop a well-equipped Covid health centre, which requires a considerable amount of financial support,” Kumar said.

He requested alumni to contribute at least a day’s salary. “Alumni are also welcome to donate oxygen concentrators. Donating masks, oximeters, sanitisers, and digital thermometers will help us equip our frontline workers,” he said.

During the interaction, the university’s dean of students Sudheer Pratap Singh said no fresh Covid-19 case has been reported in the varsity’s hostels since May 9.

