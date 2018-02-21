JNU entrance result 2018 not declared: Source

The results of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s entrance examination are still under process and have not been declared, a source said on Wednesday.

Reports, however, said that the university has declared the results. The university was expected to release the results on Wednesday.

Steps to check the JNUEE 2018 entrance results after they are declared:

1) Visit JNU’s official website at jnu.ac.in

2) Click on link for admission

3) Enter programme of study, field of study and application number/registration number and submit

4) Results will be displayed on the screen

The JNU entrance tests were held in December last year and more than one lakh candidates registered for the exam.