JNU PG Entrance Results declared. Here’s how to check JNUEE 2019 scores

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared the results for entrance exams conducted for post graduate courses. Candidates can check their results online at ntajnu.nic.in.

The results for MA/MSc/MCA for the Academic Year 2019-20 are uploaded on the NTA website. The national testing agency has also released the results for BA, M Tech and MPH, PGD, COP, ADOP courses. Earlier this week NTA had also declared the results for viva- voce for M Phil and PhD programmes of JNU.

JNU results 2019: How to check PG entrance results

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in

Click on JNUEE and CEEB 2019 result link

You will be redirected to a new page of NTA JNU

Click on MA/MSc/MCA for the Academic Year 2019-20 link

A login page will appear

Key in your user ID and password and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 11:10 IST

