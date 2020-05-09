JNU releases academic calendar for Monsoon semester 2020-21

education

Updated: May 09, 2020 15:26 IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday released the tentative academic calendar for the monsoon session (2020-21). The evaluation branch of the university issued a notification on Saturday saying students can return to the campus tentatively between June 25 and 30.

“This academic calendar is subject to change as per the developments related to COVID-19 pandemic and related guidance or instructions from the government, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), or UGC,” the varsity said.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, JNU had suspended the classes in the varsity since March 16.

The provisional registration for monsoon semester, for continuing students, will be held from July 25 till July 31.

According to the notice, the examination will be completed by July 31, and the next semester for the continuing students will begin from August 1.

As per the academic calendar, Ph.D. students registered 9(b) who could not submit their dissertation or thesis due to the lockdown, can submit it on or before December 31. MPhil, MTech, and Ph.D. terminal students should also submit their thesis on or before December 31.