e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

JNU students, alumni slam new draft hostel rules

The draft that mentions fixing a curfew time of 11.30 p.m., “appropriate dressing rule” in dining halls and revision in the fee structure, drew flak from both current and former students of the university.

education Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:40 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
JNU Students’ Union has decided to start a signature campaign against the changes in hostel manuals.
JNU Students’ Union has decided to start a signature campaign against the changes in hostel manuals.(HT file)
         

Alumni and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday accused varsity’s administration of ‘killing JNU’s culture’, and ‘taking away freedom and liberty from students’ after the varsity uploaded a draft of its new hostel manual on its website, seeking suggestions from both students and teachers.

The draft that mentions fixing a curfew time of 11.30 p.m., “appropriate dressing rule” in dining halls and revision in the fee structure, drew flak from both current and former students of the university as they claimed that the authorities have been trying to take away ‘liberty’ of students which has been considered specialty of JNU.

Speaking to IANS, JNU alumni Yogendra Yadav, National President of Swaraj India and former aide of Anna Hazare said, “The post dinner meetings in the varsity began only after 10 p.m. and such rules that put restrictions on entry timings would amount to killing of JNU’s culture which it is known for and would infantilise the JNUSU.”

Another alumnus of the varsity, Ashutosh who was a former politician with Aam Aadmi Party said, “This is rubbish and absurd, JNU is known for its freedom, liberty and by checking rules of hostel timings and other amendments proposed in draft, the administration is going against the very premise of JNU as an institution.”

The move has also created an uproar among students. The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Sunday had called an emergency meeting with hostel residents. It has decided to start a signature campaign against the changes in hostel manuals.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 09:40 IST

tags
top news
Major shift in govt’s way of handling terror attacks, says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
Major shift in govt’s way of handling terror attacks, says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
Oct 08, 2019 09:37 IST
Rajnath Singh to receive first Rafale fighter aircraft in France today
Rajnath Singh to receive first Rafale fighter aircraft in France today
Oct 08, 2019 09:15 IST
Confusion over SPG cover for Gandhis, ally cries foul
Confusion over SPG cover for Gandhis, ally cries foul
Oct 08, 2019 06:04 IST
Man steals over 25 kg gold from employer after losing money on IPL betting: Cops
Man steals over 25 kg gold from employer after losing money on IPL betting: Cops
Oct 08, 2019 09:39 IST
China puts curbs on teaching of MBBS in English amid surge of Indian students
China puts curbs on teaching of MBBS in English amid surge of Indian students
Oct 08, 2019 07:38 IST
Why some Indian hotels are checking out of Oyo
Why some Indian hotels are checking out of Oyo
Oct 08, 2019 06:46 IST
India’s opposition faces a tough test | Analysis
India’s opposition faces a tough test | Analysis
Oct 08, 2019 08:28 IST
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
Oct 07, 2019 23:22 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News