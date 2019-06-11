JNUEE 2019: Take action against entrance paper leaks, JNUSU tells admin

Citing concerns over exam paper leak and errors in answer key of the online entrance examination, the Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union (JNUSU) on Monday asked the administration to take action.

“The BA first year cluster one of Russian, Spanish, French and German exam papers, held on 28 May, were found to be circulating on WhatsApp,” JNUSU alleged in its letter, adding that the question paper that came was out of syllabus.

“The answer key of the BA cluster-two exam had more than 10 errors. For subjects such as chemistry and English, as many as five answers were wrong. We demand the administration immediately look into the concerns raised here.”

When asked whether they were approached by any student directly to discuss the matter, the varsity denied it. “Appropriate steps will be taken to examine the allegations and take necessary action,” rector-I Chintamani Mahapatra said.

The union also demanded a revised answer key. “Students had to face difficulties at all stages of the entrance examination process, right from the application till the online test,” said a JNUSU statement.

This year, for the first time, the entrance exam was conducted by the national testing agency (NTA) at the varsity, meeting strong protests from the JNUSU.

“The JNU’s time-tested offline entrance system, having a suitable mix of subjective and objective questions, was an academically superior model designed to assess students on various parameters of comprehension, writing and analytical skills. After the debacle of the JNU entrance examination (JNUEE) this year, this fact is proved yet again,” said JNUSU president N Sai Balaji.

“The administration should immediately initiate steps to go back to the previous format of JNUEE,” said Aejaz Ahmad Rather, JNUSU general secretary.

