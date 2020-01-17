e-paper
Home / Education / JNUSU requests students to boycott registration for semester exam

JNUSU requests students to boycott registration for semester exam

The classes for the next semester cannot happen unless the backlog of the previous semester is cleared, said the statement, adding that the JNUSU will coordinate with the JNUTA (JNU Teacher's Association) to undertake parallel classes on various topics immediately.

education Updated: Jan 17, 2020 09:46 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
A view of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, in New Delhi
A view of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, in New Delhi(HT file)
         

Days after the registration process for the new semester in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was made functional again, Jawaharlal Nehru University Student’s Union (JNUSU) on Thursday requested the students, especially those who have not registered, to continue to boycott the process.

“The JNUSU, keeping in mind the opinion of various centre level GBMs (general body meetings), is expediting an immediate legal challenge to the IHA manual seeking interim relief. Therefore, we request the student community, especially those who have not registered, to continue to boycott the registration process in the light of such a move. Our unity at this juncture is very critical,” said a JNUSU statement.

The classes for the next semester cannot happen unless the backlog of the previous semester is cleared, said the statement, adding that the JNUSU will coordinate with the JNUTA (JNU Teacher’s Association) to undertake parallel classes on various topics immediately.

“The JNUSU will undertake all manner and means of struggle to see to it that the students facing proctorial enquiries and punitive actions like suspension/eviction are not victimised and their registration is completed on a priority basis,” the statement said.

In the meeting, the student body decided to intensify it’s movement for the “removal” of M. Jagadesh Kumar as the Vice Chancellor of JNU.

It said that JNUSU will take up various programmes and campaigns in support of public education and against the Violence that JNU has had to face. Over 4,000 registrations have been done in JNU for the new semester so far, said a source.

The registration process got hampered after some students of the varsity had allegedly barged into the server room and disrupted Wi-Fi services on the campus in an attempt to prevent students from getting registered for the new semester. This had forced the administration to stop the registration process for three days.

However, following the January 5 violence on the campus, the registration was stopped for three days which forced the administration to extend the registration date.

