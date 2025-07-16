The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release the JoSAA 2025 seat allotment result for the final round on July 16, 2025. Candidates who registered for the counselling round can check the result through the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA 2025 seat allotment result for final round releasing today at josaa.nic.in, here's how to check(Unsplash)

The seat allotment result for Round 6 will be displayed at 5 pm today. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges or can make fee payment, upload the documents from July 16 to July 20, 2025. The last date for fee payment is July 20, 2025. The resolution of fee payment issues, if any/ last day to respond to queries is July 21, 2025.

JoSAA 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. Click on JoSAA 2025 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The commencement of class dates for various IITs have been shared by the Authority on the website.

JoSAA counselling is conducted for admissions to total 127 institutes for the academic year 2025-26. This includes around 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 47 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all these academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.

For more related announcements and updates, candidates are advised to check the official website of JoSAA.