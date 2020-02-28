JPSC Notification 2020 released for combined civil services exam for 267 vacancies

education

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the official notification for recruitment on 267 vacancies through combined civil services examination for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019. Candidates can check the official notification online at jpsc.gov.in.

The online application process will begin on March 1 and will end on March 30. The last date for depositing application fee is April 1. Candidates having a bachelor’s degree in any discipline can apply. Upper age limit for unreserved category candidates is 35 years. Check the official notification for relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates.

JPSC conducts a three tier exam including preliminary, main and interview for the recruitment.

Exam Pattern:

JPSC Combined Civil Services preliminary exam will comprise two papers including General Studies paper 1 and General Studies paper 2 carrying of 200 marks each. Both the papers will be of objective in nature.

Main exam will comprise of six papers carrying a total marks of 1050.