JPSC Result 2020: Jharkhand girl from most vulnerable tribe cracks civil services exam

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 14:34 IST

Chanchala Kumari is among the 325 candidates who cracked the sixth Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination, result of which was declared last week.

But what makes her different from others is that she belongs to Korwa tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Jharkhand, and she claimed to be the first one from the tribe who would become an officer.

People of 32 tribes reside in Jharkhand. Nine tribes, including Korwa, fall under the PVTG.

As per the 2011 Census, Korwas in the state are merely 35,606 of the total 3.29 crore population.

Chanchala did her schooling from a government primary school in Khudram where her father Vigan Manjh is a teacher. She studied there up to class 5 and then took admission in Navodaya School in Garhwa where she did her matriculation.

Resident of Ranka in Garhwa district, Chanchala, then came to Ranchi and did diploma in Electronics from Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra and BTech in Electronics and Communication from Birsa Institute of Technology (BIT), Sindri.

“My father always wanted to see the Korwas shine as the backward tribe is still described as ‘hunter gatherer’. He always inspired me to ‘light a candle of progress’ in our tribe and he also encouraged me for cracking JPSC,” said Chanchala.

She cleared preliminary exams of JPSC in 2016 and made it to JPSC Mains in 2019. In between, she also cracked Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission exam in 2018 and is currently posted as wireless sub-inspector in Ranchi.

On her JPSC rank, the 28-year-old said, “I do not know about the ranks, as JPSC declared only the role numbers of the candidates who cracked the exams. However, I got selected in the administration department.”

Eldest among four siblings, Chanchala wants to improve the education standard of her tribe so that they could get benefit of all government schemes. “Literacy rate of Korwa tribe is very poor. If we want to uplift the living standard of the tribe, quality education will be the key. This will help in awareness and avail the benefits of various government schemes,” she said.