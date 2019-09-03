JSSC Recruitment: 1985 vacancies of ANM announced in Jharkhand

education

Updated: Sep 03, 2019

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of female health workers popularly known as ANM. The application process will begin on September 5 and will conclude on October 4, 2019.

Candidate must be 10th pass from a recognized board and must also have completed ANM Training Programme. APplicant must not be less than 18 years of age or more than 40 years of age.

JSSC Recruitment 2019: Details of vacancy

ANM (regular) vacancy- 1698

ANM (backlog)- 287

JSSC Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Starting date of online application: September 5, 2019

Last date for submission of online application: October 4, 2019

Pay Scale: Rs 5200 -- Rs 20200 , Grade pay- 2400 (7th pay matrix)

Application fee: Rs 1200

