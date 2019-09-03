JSSC Recruitment: 1985 vacancies of ANM announced in Jharkhand
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of female health workers popularly known as ANM. The application process will begin on September 5 and will conclude on October 4, 2019.
Candidate must be 10th pass from a recognized board and must also have completed ANM Training Programme. APplicant must not be less than 18 years of age or more than 40 years of age.
JSSC Recruitment 2019: Details of vacancy
ANM (regular) vacancy- 1698
ANM (backlog)- 287
JSSC Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Starting date of online application: September 5, 2019
Last date for submission of online application: October 4, 2019
Pay Scale: Rs 5200 -- Rs 20200 , Grade pay- 2400 (7th pay matrix)
Application fee: Rs 1200
Click here to check official notifcation
