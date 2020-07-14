e-paper
Home / Education / Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020: How to check Karnataka class 12 results online

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020: How to check Karnataka class 12 results online

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020: Students who have appeared in the examinations can check the PUC 2nd Year Results 2020 online at the official websites: karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in or at the Suvidya portal at result.bspucpa.com.

education Updated: Jul 14, 2020 11:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020.(HT file )
         

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Tuesday announced the results of pre-university (PUC) exams 2020 on its official website.

Follow Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020 live updates

Students who have appeared in the examinations can check the PUC 2nd Year Results 2020 online at the official websites: karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in or at the Suvidya portal at result.bspucpa.com.

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020 declared at karresults.nic.in

Nearly 6 lakh students have registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination this year.

Here’s a direct link to check results.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2020: How to check

Visit the official website of Karnataka PUC result at karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link for Karnataka 2020 PUC result

Key in your credentials and login

Your Karnataka 2020 PUC result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out for future reference.

Last year, 6.71 lakh students appeared in the PUC II year exam with a pass percentage of 61.73%. Out which, 4.14 lakh passed the exam.

