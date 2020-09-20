e-paper
Karnataka bars class 9, 12 students from visiting schools

Karnataka bars class 9, 12 students from visiting schools

According to a statement issued by the government, the students were earlier allowed by the education department after COVID-19 cases in the state had come down.

education Updated: Sep 20, 2020 08:46 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Bengaluru
Representational image.(REUTERS file)
         

The Karnataka government on Saturday prohibited Class 9 to 12 students from visiting schools and pre-university colleges to meet teachers in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement issued by the government, the students were earlier allowed by the education department after COVID-19 cases in the state had come down.

However, as the pandemic continues to rage the state, the state government felt it was not safe to call students to colleges or schools to meet teachers, it said.

