e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Karnataka DCET, PGCET 2020 postponed again, check revised schedule here

Karnataka DCET, PGCET 2020 postponed again, check revised schedule here

The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) has further postponed the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) and Post Graduate CET (PGCET). Check revised schedule here.

education Updated: Sep 17, 2020 10:13 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka DCET, PGCET 2020 postponed
Karnataka DCET, PGCET 2020 postponed(PTI)
         

The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) has further postponed the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) and Post Graduate CET (PGCET) 2020. The DCET 2020 that was scheduled to be held on October 7 has been postponed to October 14. Originally, the DCET 2020 entrance exam for admission to 2nd year/ 3rd Semester engineering courses under lateral entry scheme was scheduled to be held on August 9.

KEA has also extended the deadline to apply for DCET and PGCET 2020 till September 21, up to 5:30 pm. The last date to pay the application fee is September 22.

Hindustantimes

The exam for respective subjects will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on October 14. The exam will be of 180 marks. The exams for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates Kannada language test (Only in Bangalore) will be held for 50 marks from 3 pm to 4 pm. 

Karnataka PGCET 2020:

The Karnataka PGCET 2020 that was scheduled to be held on October 6 and 7 will be conducted on October 13 and 14. Originally, the exam was scheduled for August 8 and 9.

Hindustantimes

On October 13, the exams for Type B - ME/M Tech and M Arch courses will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The exam will be of 100 marks. The exam for Type A courses will held on October 13 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam will be of 100 marks.

On October 14, KEA will hold exams for MCA and MBA programmes. The exam for MCA will be held for 100 marks, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm while the exam for MBA will be held for 100 marks from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination will be held for admission to 1st year/1st semester. The questions will carry a total of 100 marks.

tags
top news
Spike in severe cyclones, extremely heavy rain over India: Earth sciences ministry to RS
Spike in severe cyclones, extremely heavy rain over India: Earth sciences ministry to RS
India crosses 60 million mark for Covid-19 testing
India crosses 60 million mark for Covid-19 testing
Raut hits back at RS MPs for criticising Maharashtra’s handling of Covid-19
Raut hits back at RS MPs for criticising Maharashtra’s handling of Covid-19
LIVE: SAD to protest in both Houses against agricultural bills
LIVE: SAD to protest in both Houses against agricultural bills
AAP to oppose ‘anti-farmer’ bills in Parliament, says Kejriwal
AAP to oppose ‘anti-farmer’ bills in Parliament, says Kejriwal
Delhi riots: High court to hear pleas against politicians for hate speech
Delhi riots: High court to hear pleas against politicians for hate speech
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In