Karnataka DCET, PGCET 2020 postponed again, check revised schedule here

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 10:13 IST

The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) has further postponed the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) and Post Graduate CET (PGCET) 2020. The DCET 2020 that was scheduled to be held on October 7 has been postponed to October 14. Originally, the DCET 2020 entrance exam for admission to 2nd year/ 3rd Semester engineering courses under lateral entry scheme was scheduled to be held on August 9.

KEA has also extended the deadline to apply for DCET and PGCET 2020 till September 21, up to 5:30 pm. The last date to pay the application fee is September 22.

The exam for respective subjects will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on October 14. The exam will be of 180 marks. The exams for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates Kannada language test (Only in Bangalore) will be held for 50 marks from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Karnataka PGCET 2020:

The Karnataka PGCET 2020 that was scheduled to be held on October 6 and 7 will be conducted on October 13 and 14. Originally, the exam was scheduled for August 8 and 9.

On October 13, the exams for Type B - ME/M Tech and M Arch courses will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The exam will be of 100 marks. The exam for Type A courses will held on October 13 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam will be of 100 marks.

On October 14, KEA will hold exams for MCA and MBA programmes. The exam for MCA will be held for 100 marks, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm while the exam for MBA will be held for 100 marks from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination will be held for admission to 1st year/1st semester. The questions will carry a total of 100 marks.