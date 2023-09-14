The Karnataka School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council (KSQAAC) has commenced the registration process for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS 2023) for Class 8 students. Interested and eligible candidates can appear online through the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka NMMS Scholarship 2023 registration begins at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

The registration process commenced on September 13 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 4. The NMMS Exam 2023-2024 will be conducted on December 17, 2023. The paper 1 Mental Ability Test( MAT) will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12 pm and the paper 2 Academic aptitude test will be held from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

Eligibility criteria: Candidates studying in class 8th in the government, aided and local body schools are eligible to apply for the NMMS examination. Students from the residential schools are not eligible to apply for the NMMS exam. Students from any government-aided residential schools are also not eligible to apply for this exam. The Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sainik School students are also not eligible for this exam.

Selection process: The exam consists of two papers, General and other backward class students must obtain at least 40% average marks on both papers and scheduled cast and schedules tribe students must obtain at least 32% average marks on both papers. The students belonging to different castes/ categories will be selected by DESERT based on the existing reservation and eligibility rule based on rank.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.

