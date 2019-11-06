e-paper
Karnataka: Over 60 primary school students admitted to hospital after consuming mid-day meal

After consuming food, the children allegedly complained of vomiting and lost consciousness, following which they were rushed to a hospital. Rice, dal and curry were served to the students by Akshaya Patra Foundation, which runs a school lunch program across the country.

education Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:22 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Chitradurga (Karnataka)
Over 60 students fell sick after consuming midday meal in Karnataka.
Over 60 students fell sick after consuming midday meal in Karnataka. (ANI Photo)
         

In a shocking incident, more than 60 students of a primary school here were admitted to a hospital on Wednesday.

The students complained of stomach ache and vomiting after allegedly consuming mid-day meal at school.

Parents of the children are demanding that the school administration must admit their mistake.

“We are poor people. The school administration and the cooks who prepare the food for children have to take responsibility. Due to god’s grace children are fine...If anything will go wrong, who will take responsibility? Totally there were 200 children in school, over 20 children are affected. Everyone had food. Initially, it was said that lizard fell in the food,” said the father of one of the victims.

At least 20 students of Ramakrishna Mission School were hospitalized after consuming a mid-day meal here in Tadepalli town. The incident came to light in July this year.

After consuming food, the children allegedly complained of vomiting and lost consciousness, following which they were rushed to a hospital. Rice, dal and curry were served to the students by Akshaya Patra Foundation, which runs a school lunch program across the country.

