Home / Education / Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020 declared at kea.kar.nic.in, here's direct link

Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020 declared at kea.kar.nic.in, here’s direct link

Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020: Candidates who have qualified the entrance examination can check their results online at kea.kar.nic.in.

education Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 10:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020.
Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Sunday declared the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) mock allotment result 2020 on its official website.

The authority conducts the PGCET examination for admission to various MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch programmes.

Candidates who have qualified the entrance examination can check their results online at kea.kar.nic.in.

Direct link to check Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020.

How to check Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ PGCET- 2020 Mock Seat Allotment Results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

