Karnataka Police Recruitment 2019 for 300 sub- inspector posts begins

Karnataka Sub- Inspector Recruitment 2019 : The online application process has begun from October 16 and will end on November 6, 2019. The last date to pay application fee is November 8, 2019.

Karnataka State Police Recruitment (KSP) has invited online applications for 300 posts of sub-inspector for men and women.

The online application process has begun from October 16 and will end on November 6, 2019. The last date to pay application fee is November 8, 2019. Candidates can apply online at psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in

Selection Procedure:

Endurance Test and physical standard test

Written Exam

Age Limit:

For direct recruitment:

General- 21- 28 years

SC, ST, and other reserved category- 21 - 30 years

For In- Service candidate:

General - 35 years

Reserved category- 40 years

Endurance Test/ Physical Test criteria:

Hindustantimes

Candidates who clear endurance/ physical standard test will then have to clear the written test.

Click here to check the official notification

Click here to apply online

