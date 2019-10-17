Karnataka Police Recruitment 2019 for 300 sub- inspector posts begins
Karnataka Sub- Inspector Recruitment 2019 : The online application process has begun from October 16 and will end on November 6, 2019. The last date to pay application fee is November 8, 2019.
Karnataka State Police Recruitment (KSP) has invited online applications for 300 posts of sub-inspector for men and women.
The online application process has begun from October 16 and will end on November 6, 2019. The last date to pay application fee is November 8, 2019. Candidates can apply online at psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in
Selection Procedure:
Endurance Test and physical standard test
Written Exam
Age Limit:
For direct recruitment:
General- 21- 28 years
SC, ST, and other reserved category- 21 - 30 years
For In- Service candidate:
General - 35 years
Reserved category- 40 years
Endurance Test/ Physical Test criteria:
Candidates who clear endurance/ physical standard test will then have to clear the written test.
Click here to check the official notification
