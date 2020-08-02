Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB 10th result expected this week, check details here

education

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 11:25 IST

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to declare the Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 this week. Earlier in July, State education minister S Suresh Kumar had told the reporters that they are planning to announce the 2nd PUC results by the last week of July and SSLC results in the first week of August. While the 2nd PUC result was declared on July 14, now all eyes are up on the SSLC Results. Students can expect their class 10th result anytime in this week. However, the board has not announced the exact date and time for announcement of the results, as of now.

Once the Karnataka SSLC Results are declared, students can check their scores online at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. Students will have to key in their roll number and login credentials on the login page to check their scores.

The Karnataka SSLC exam was originally scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 9, 2020 which were postponed due to Coronavirus related lockdown. KSEEB later conducted the exam from June 25 to July 4. Around 8.48 lakh students registered for the class 10th examination.

The schools ensured that social distancing norms were followed and other precautionary measures taken at the examination centres. All the students underwent thermal screening at the centres and were provided hand sanitisers and masks. In every classroom, 20 students will be writing their papers.

The author tweets@ NandiniJourno