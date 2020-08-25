e-paper
Home / Education / Karnataka SSLC Supplementary 2020 exam schedule released at kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary 2020 exam schedule released at kseeb.kar.nic.in

Students who have applied for the KSEEB class 10 Supplementary examinations 2020 can check the examination date sheet online at kseeb.kar.nic.in.

education Updated: Aug 25, 2020 14:02 IST
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary 2020 time table on its official website.

Students who have applied for the KSEEB class 10 Supplementary examinations 2020 can check the examination date sheet online at kseeb.kar.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the Karnataka SSLC supplementary examinations 2020 will be conducted from September 21 to 28, 2020.

The examination will be of three hours duration. The exam will be held from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes extra to read the question paper.

Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam schedule:

