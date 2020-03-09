Karnataka TET 2019 admit card released at schooleducation.kar.nic.in

education

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 10:18 IST

The School Education, Karnataka has released the admit card for the Karnataka Teacher’s Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka TET 2019 will be conducted on March 15, 2020, at various examination centres spread across the state. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall ticket to their allotted examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the KARTET 2019 admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test for Admission Ticket – 2019’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.