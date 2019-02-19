Karnataka TET answer key released at schooleducation.kar.nic.in, raise objections now

School Education, Karnataka on Tuesday released the answer keys of Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test 2018 on its official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

OMR sheets of the candidates are also uploaded on the website. Candidates should download the OMR sheet and file objections by entering their application number and date of birth through the LINK provided here or on the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The answer Key has been published for Paper I and Paper-II.

Candidates can raise their objection/s to the answer keys, if any, until 4pm on February 25, 2019. School Education, Karnataka has also released a write-up on how to raise objections to the answer keys. Candidates must go through the write-up before raising the objection/s. Objections can be filed online only. Any objection/s without sufficient and proper supportive document will not be considered.

Note: Journals, magazines, individual publications, guides, Internet sources (Wikipedia, Google information etc) news paper articles are not considered as supportive document.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 20:20 IST