e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Karnataka UGCET second extended round seat allotment result 2020 declared, here’s direct link

Karnataka UGCET second extended round seat allotment result 2020 declared, here’s direct link

Karnataka UGCET second extended round seat allotment result 2020: Candidates can check the KEA Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2020 second extended round seat allotment result online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

education Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka UGCET second extended round seat allotment result 2020.
Karnataka UGCET second extended round seat allotment result 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Karnataka UGCET second extended round seat allotment result 2020: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Wednesday declared the KEA UGCET second extended round seat allotment result on its official website.

Candidates can check the KEA Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2020 second extended round seat allotment result online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Direct link to check Karnataka UGCET second extended round seat allotment result 2020.

How to check Karnataka UGCET second extended round seat allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UGCET-2020 Second Extended Round Seat allotment Results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Karnataka UGCET second extended round seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Agriculture minister says hopeful farm unions will discuss govt’s request
Agriculture minister says hopeful farm unions will discuss govt’s request
UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork
UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork
‘Not even fully Jammu based’: Omar Abdullah jibes BJP after DDC election results
‘Not even fully Jammu based’: Omar Abdullah jibes BJP after DDC election results
‘No need to convene Kerala Assembly session unnecessarily’: Muraleedharan
‘No need to convene Kerala Assembly session unnecessarily’: Muraleedharan
Jammu and Kashmir Police bust terror network in Awantipora
Jammu and Kashmir Police bust terror network in Awantipora
Singaporean citizen first to use digital Covid-19 health certificate to cross international border
Singaporean citizen first to use digital Covid-19 health certificate to cross international border
Sister Abhaya Murder: Kerala priest, nun get life imprisonment
Sister Abhaya Murder: Kerala priest, nun get life imprisonment
‘It’s a disgrace’: Trump suggests he may not sign Covid relief package
‘It’s a disgrace’: Trump suggests he may not sign Covid relief package
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In