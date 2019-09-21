Karnataka University develops ‘Green’ library to motivate reading among students

education

Sep 21, 2019

To encourage reading habits in students, a university here has created a Green library in the campus here to help students devote more time in reading books, journals.

“This idea will help the students to read in an interactive environment. We have developed it with an idea that this will encourage students to interact with each other. They will learn more in a healthy environment. The students while interacting will develop their own thoughts. Students should not feel the pressure but they should study with an aim of learning,” Prof, BP Veera Bhadrappa, Vice-Chancellor told ANI.

“The Kuvempu University adopted this idea from Kannada writer and Jananpita awardee Kuvempu, who hailed from this region. He evolved his reading habits in the lush green nature. This is the only university in India surrounded by thick reserved forest. It’s boring to study in the general library, now we can bring books here,” Chandana, a student told ANI.

“We are enjoying reading in open space, and reading under the roof was boring. We can access e-library through mobile, laptops. We stay here till 7 pm during exams. Security officers monitor everything and drop us to the hostel on campus. The university maintains cleanliness. The open library is the best place for group discussion,” another student Amrutha told ANI.

The park facilitates free Wi-Fi to access e-library and other books borrowed from general library amid tight security in order to preserve the park.

The tall trees, ponds and other things in the park provide a beautiful atmosphere to the children for enjoying time with nature while acquiring knowledge from books.

