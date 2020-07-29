e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / KCET 2020: Will conduct CET exams as per HC order, says Karnataka deputy CM

KCET 2020: Will conduct CET exams as per HC order, says Karnataka deputy CM

KCET 2020: State officials will conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) exam as per the instructions given by the state high court, said Karnataka deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Tuesday.

education Updated: Jul 29, 2020 13:22 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Bengaluru
KCET 2020 update
KCET 2020 update
         

KCET 2020: State officials will conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) exam as per the instructions given by the state high court, said Karnataka deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Tuesday.

“Officials have informed that they are all set to conduct exams on July 30 and 31. We will put this matter in front of the high court. As per the instructions of the high court, we will move forward,” said Ashwathnarayan.

This comes after Karnataka High court asked the state government to reconsider the decision of conducting the CET exam.

“...I had called an emergency meeting with district collectors, officials of education, transport, health, police department. And, I took information about the preparedness for conducting the CET exam,” he added.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organised for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, B Pharma and other courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state. (ANI)

tags
top news
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
‘Touch the sky with glory’: INS Kolkata welcomes Rafale contingent
‘Touch the sky with glory’: INS Kolkata welcomes Rafale contingent
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Ashok Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again
Ashok Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again
Sachin Pilot tweets birthday wish for Rajasthan speaker amid fight in court
Sachin Pilot tweets birthday wish for Rajasthan speaker amid fight in court
Babul comes out in support of Alia, slams trolls over Sushant’s death
Babul comes out in support of Alia, slams trolls over Sushant’s death
He treats everyone as captain: Raina names ‘next MS Dhoni’ of India
He treats everyone as captain: Raina names ‘next MS Dhoni’ of India
Trump on Twitter removing Covid video he posted, defends hydroxychloroquine
Trump on Twitter removing Covid video he posted, defends hydroxychloroquine
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In