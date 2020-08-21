e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / KCET Result 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check

KCET Result 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check

KCET Result 2020: Karnataka Exam Authority will announce the results for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 today. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecard online at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

education Updated: Aug 21, 2020 10:39 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KCET 2020 results today
KCET 2020 results today(Hindustan Times)
         

Karnataka Exam Authority will announce the results for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 today, according to media reports. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecard online at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Earlier, the deputy CM of Karnataka Dr Ashwathnarayan CN had informed that the result will be announced on August 20 which was delayed due to technical error,=. The result will be available on Friday, August 21 at 12:30, pm, Indian Express reported.

KEA had conducted the KCET 2020 on July 30 and 31, after Bengaluru High Court dismissed the plea of students demanding the postponement of the exam in view of Covid-19.. Nearly 1.47 lakh candidates had appeared for the KCET 2020 exam at 120 places in 497 exam centres across the state.

How to check KCET Result 2020:

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

Find a link scrolling on the homepage that reads KCET 2020 result

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your KCET Result will be displayed on screen.

top news
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%
With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Honda gets set to launch new bike on August 27
Honda gets set to launch new bike on August 27
Yousuf would say ‘break his fingers I can’t play his spin’: Akhtar
Yousuf would say ‘break his fingers I can’t play his spin’: Akhtar
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In