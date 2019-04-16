KEAM 2019 admit card released, here’s how to download

KEAM 2019 admit card: The commissioner of entrance examinations (CEE) on Tuesday released the admit card for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Examination or KEAM 2019 on its official website.

The exam will be held on May 2 and 3 at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

Here is the direct link to download KEAM 2019 admit card

Candidates can now download the admit card from the official website of office of the commissioner of entrance examinations at cee.kerala.gov.in. Click on the link for KEAM 2019 - Candidate portal. Key in your application number, password and security code and sign in. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout (coloured preferably) and save it on your computer.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 20:33 IST