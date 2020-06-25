e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Kerala Board Plus Two Result 2020 Date: DHSE Kerala to announce class 12th results on July 10

Kerala Board Plus Two Result 2020 Date: DHSE Kerala to announce class 12th results on July 10

DHSE Kerala plus two result 2020 will be declared on July 10. Students who have taken the exam will be able to check their results online at keralaresults.nic.in.

education Updated: Jun 25, 2020 16:14 IST
Ramesh Babu| Edited by Nandini
Ramesh Babu| Edited by Nandini
Thiruvananthapuram
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 date
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 date(HT File)
         

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will declare the plus two or class 12th exam result 2020 on July 10. The decision was taken on Wednesday in a meeting presided over by state education minister C Ravindranath. Students who have taken the exam will be able to check their results online at keralaresults.nic.in.

Over 8 lakh students have taken the DHSE Kerala plus two exams. The Kerala Board Plus Two exams 2020 were held between March 10 and 19, 2020. Some of the papers were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from May 27 to 30, 2020.

This year, the declaration of results has been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Last year, DHSE Kerala result was released on May 8, 2019.

Meanwhile, Keral Board has also announced the date for declaration of its SSLC or class 10th results 2020. The Kerala SSLC Result 2020 will be declared on June 30.

top news
UN chief follows up on US’ harsh report on Pak-backed terror with a polite reminder
UN chief follows up on US’ harsh report on Pak-backed terror with a polite reminder
Congress’ Milind Deora tweets another surprise. It is on Emergency
Congress’ Milind Deora tweets another surprise. It is on Emergency
Pending Class 10 exams scrapped, Class 12 students have options: CBSE to SC
Pending Class 10 exams scrapped, Class 12 students have options: CBSE to SC
Karnataka minister rules out full lockdown in Bengaluru
Karnataka minister rules out full lockdown in Bengaluru
‘Over 30% of pilots in Pakistan have fake licenses’: Pak aviation minister
‘Over 30% of pilots in Pakistan have fake licenses’: Pak aviation minister
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
‘Take strict action’: Delhi HC’s directive against erring hospitals
‘Take strict action’: Delhi HC’s directive against erring hospitals
Manipur crisis | ‘Stable govt, can prove majority anytime’: Ram Madhav
Manipur crisis | ‘Stable govt, can prove majority anytime’: Ram Madhav
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In