Kerala Board Plus Two Result 2020 Date: DHSE Kerala to announce class 12th results on July 10

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 16:14 IST

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will declare the plus two or class 12th exam result 2020 on July 10. The decision was taken on Wednesday in a meeting presided over by state education minister C Ravindranath. Students who have taken the exam will be able to check their results online at keralaresults.nic.in.

Over 8 lakh students have taken the DHSE Kerala plus two exams. The Kerala Board Plus Two exams 2020 were held between March 10 and 19, 2020. Some of the papers were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from May 27 to 30, 2020.

This year, the declaration of results has been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Last year, DHSE Kerala result was released on May 8, 2019.

Meanwhile, Keral Board has also announced the date for declaration of its SSLC or class 10th results 2020. The Kerala SSLC Result 2020 will be declared on June 30.