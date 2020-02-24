e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Kerala school students to learn English at hi-tech IT labs

Kerala school students to learn English at hi-tech IT labs

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has launched E3 (Enjoy, Enhance and Enrich) an ambitious project for enhancing and enriching the English language proficiency of students by making use of hi-tech lab facilities in schools, said an official.

education Updated: Feb 24, 2020 11:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education has launched E3 project for enhancing and enriching the English language proficiency of students.
Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education has launched E3 project for enhancing and enriching the English language proficiency of students. (Alamy Stock Photo)
         

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has launched E3 (Enjoy, Enhance and Enrich) an ambitious project for enhancing and enriching the English language proficiency of students by making use of hi-tech lab facilities in schools, said an official.

This programme is apart from the Kerala government’s Public Education Rejuvenation Mission, as successive governments in the state have been working on it.

K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE, said, the project aims to enhance and enrich English learning of students in an enjoyable atmosphere effectively making use of technology in schools.

“This is achieved using three components - Samagra e-Library, e-Language lab and e-Broadcast. One lakh school teachers will be trained during the summer vacation and the project will be implemented in the new academic year,” said Sadath.

Samagra e-Library is a digital repository of international standard digital books which will be available to students in audio and video formats.

The second is e-Language lab, which will have language lab software that will provide opportunities for students to enhance their listening, speaking, reading, writing, pronunciation, grammar and vocabulary.

The third component is e-Broadcast which includes multimedia programmes. The broadcast lessons will help learners use English in conversational and academic contexts in an interactive mode.

The Director of General Education will monitor the implementation of the project in schools by teachers.

tags
top news
Donald Trump tweets in Hindi from Air Force One, says ‘eager to reach India’
Donald Trump tweets in Hindi from Air Force One, says ‘eager to reach India’
Karnataka minister wants law to shoot those who ‘speak ill of India’
Karnataka minister wants law to shoot those who ‘speak ill of India’
Grand welcome awaits US president Trump as he begins India tour today
Grand welcome awaits US president Trump as he begins India tour today
Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles: Cops
Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles: Cops
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi and the Harley Davidson connect
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi and the Harley Davidson connect
Security cover for Trump: 108 senior officers, over 10,000 cops in Ahmedabad
Security cover for Trump: 108 senior officers, over 10,000 cops in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald TrumpSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India Tour

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News