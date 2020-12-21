Kerala SET admit card 2020 released at lbsedp.lbscentre.in, here’s direct link to download

education

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 11:46 IST

Kerala SET admit card 2020: The Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre , Trivandrum on Monday released the admit card for Kerala State Eligibility Test 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the KSET 2020 will be able to download their hall tickets online at lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

The Kerala SET exam 2020 will be conducted on January 10, 2021.

Direct link to download Kerala SET admit card 2020

How to download Kerala SET admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at lbsedp.lbscentre.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Kerala SET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.