Home / Education / Kerala SSLC and plus two exams will be held as per schedule: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala SSLC and plus two exams will be held as per schedule: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala SSLC and plus two exams date: Kerala cief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday evening announced that the state SSLC and plus two exams will be held as per schedule.

Updated: May 18, 2020 18:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala cief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday evening announced that the state SSLC and plus two exams will be held as per schedule.
Kerala cief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday evening announced that the state SSLC and plus two exams will be held as per schedule.(PTI file)
         

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday evening announced that the state SSLC and plus two exams will be held as per schedule. The government thought of deferring the exam but decided to stick to the schedule due to difficulties posed to their higher education.

The CM said special buses will be plied to carry students to schools and social distancing will be followed in schools. “Earlier we thought of postponing them but higher education will be affected due to this. So we decided to stick to earlier schedule” said CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

On Monday morning, the Kerala government had thought of postponing the SSLC and plus two examinations 2020 after the central government extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31.

Earlier, the Kerala Education Department had announced that the exams will be conducted from May 26 to 30.

For more updates, students should visit the official website of Kerala’s Education Department.

