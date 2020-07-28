e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 declared, direct link here

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 declared, direct link here

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Date: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the SSLC Revaluation results 2020 on its official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in. Get direct link here.

education Updated: Jul 28, 2020 11:31 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020
         

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the SSLC Revaluation results 2020 on its official website. Students who had applied for the revaluation of their SSLC papers can check their scores at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan had declared the SSLC or class 10th Results 2020 on June 30 in which 98.82% of the total students passed. This year, a total of 4,17,101 students had taken the exam. The application process for revaluation had started from July 2.

Direct link to check Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020

Students have to key in their registration number and date of birth to check their results.

In the Kerala SSLC Result 2020, Pathanamthitta district topped while Wayanad district has bagged the last position this year. This year, the students of Kerala got digital certificate with QR codes in them, the education minister announced.

Students, who could not appear for the class 10th SSLC exams this year, will be given another opportunity under ‘Save A Year (SAY)’ exams scheme.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags
top news
In Pakistan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
In Pakistan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
Raj cabinet meets, discusses governor’s 3 points for calling House session
Raj cabinet meets, discusses governor’s 3 points for calling House session
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
LIVE: 23 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram
LIVE: 23 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram
Punjab CM condemns attempt to convert Pakistan gurdwara into mosque
Punjab CM condemns attempt to convert Pakistan gurdwara into mosque
Kohli is one of top athletes, our boys aren’t behind on fitness: Younis
Kohli is one of top athletes, our boys aren’t behind on fitness: Younis
Covid-19: Global recoveries hit 10 million, Google staff to WFH till next July
Covid-19: Global recoveries hit 10 million, Google staff to WFH till next July
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In